Portuguese / Spanish / English

Retired security forces protest living conditions & low pensions in Lebanon

Lebanon is experiencing one of the worst financial crises seen globally since the mid-nineteenth century, the local currency is in freefall and has left many unable to provide for their most basic needs
April 19, 2023 at 12:40 pm | Published in: Lebanon, Middle East, News, Videos & Photo Stories
April 19, 2023 at 12:40 pm

READ: Travel ban on Lebanon Central Bank Governor lifted

Categories
LebanonMiddle EastNewsVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments