Portuguese / Spanish / English

Travel ban on Lebanon Central Bank Governor lifted

April 13, 2023 at 5:58 pm | Published in: Lebanon, Middle East, News
Security forces take measures as governor of Lebanon's Central Bank, Riad Salameh arrives in Ministry of Justice to give testimony on corruption allegations in Beirut, Lebanon on March 16, 2023 [Hussam Shbaro - Anadolu Agency]
Security forces take measures as governor of Lebanon's Central Bank, Riad Salameh arrives in Ministry of Justice to give testimony on corruption allegations in Beirut, Lebanon on March 16, 2023 [Hussam Shbaro - Anadolu Agency]
 April 13, 2023 at 5:58 pm

A travel ban on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor, Riad Salameh, was lifted on Thursday by Prosecutor, Ghada Aoun, the state news agency, NNA, reported.

Salameh and his French lawyer, Pierre-Olivier Sur, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether the Governor would attend a hearing in Paris set by French prosecutors on 16 May, Reuters reports.

Salameh, who has been at the helm of the Central Bank for three decades, is being investigated in Lebanon, in France and in at least four other European countries over accusations of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars and laundering some of the proceeds abroad.

Salameh has denied the accusations, saying he is being made a scapegoat for Lebanon's financial crisis that erupted in 2019.

READ: The probes into Lebanese Central Bank Chief Salameh

Categories
LebanonMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments