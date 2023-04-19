Portuguese / Spanish / English

UK: Ghannouchi's arrest 'undermines space for political pluralism' in Tunisia

April 19, 2023 at 1:40 pm | Published in: Africa, Europe & Russia, News, Tunisia, UK
Ennahda leader Rached Ghannouchi departs the Tunisia National Center for Investigation of Terrorist Crimes after giving a statement in the capital Tunis, Tunisia on September 21, 2022. [Yassine Gaidi - Anadolu Agency]
 April 19, 2023 at 1:40 pm

The British Foreign Office yesterday criticised the arrest of Tunisia's Ennahda party leader, Rached Ghannouchi, saying it "undermines the space for political pluralism in the country", Anadolu news agency reported.

"Arrests, including of Rached Ghannouchi, and ongoing restrictions on legitimate opposition in Tunisia are eroding the space for political plurality," Minister for Middle East and North Africa Affairs Lord Ahmed said on Twitter.

He urged the Tunisian government to respect the principles and values of an open and democratic society, for the benefit of all Tunisians.

On Monday evening, Ennahda announced that a security squad stormed Ghannouchi's home, and took him to an unknown destination. He was later interrogated without his lawyer president.

Since 11 February, the Tunisian authorities have carried out a campaign of arrests that included party leaders, two judges, a businessman, a lawyer and an activist.

Tunisian President Kais Saied denies that the arrests are politically motivated, however, the opposition accuses him of using the judiciary to prosecute his opponents.

