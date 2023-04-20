320 Sudan soldiers flee to Chad amid fighting

The Chadian Ministry of Defence announced yesterday that 320 Sudanese soldiers have fled the fighting in their country and crossed the border to surrender to the Chadian army, Anadolu news agency reported.

"Elements of the Sudanese army, including 320 gendarmes, police and military personnel, have entered Chadian territory … all have been disarmed and confined," General Daoud Yaya Brahim said while speaking at a press conference, local media reported.

"This war does not concern us," he was quoted as saying by local online media outlet N'Djaména Actu.

Fighting broke out early Saturday between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in the capital Khartoum, with gunfire and bombs heard near the army headquarters and presidential palace.

The RSF accused the army of attacking its forces south of Khartoum with light and heavy weapons, while the military said the paramilitary force was "spreading lies" and declared it a "rebel" group.

