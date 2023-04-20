Activists launch Twitter campaign in solidarity with Rached Ghannouchi

International activists, scholars, writers and thinkers took part in a Twitter storm launched yesterday evening in solidarity with the head of Tunisia's Ennahda Movement, Sheikh Rached Ghannouchi.

Using the hashtag 'Ghannouchi, you are not alone', Ali Al-Qaradaghi, secretary-general of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS), condemned Ghannouchi's detention earlier this week saying he is "the pioneer of freedoms" in Tunisia.

He called for the authorities to release him "immediately" and asked the Tunisian government "to apologise to him."

Al Jazeera anchor Ahmad Mansour said: "Detention of political opponents proves the bankruptcy of the ruling regime."

Former Egyptian MP Mohammad Al-Feky declared his support and solidarity with Ghannouchi and Saad Al-Katatni, head of ousted Egyptian parliament who has been in detention in Egypt since 2011.

"Enough with the detention of parliamentarians who won free elections, but did not take the opportunity to rule their countries," he stressed.

Earlier today a judge ruled that Ghannouchi be kept in detention pending trial after charging him with conspiring against the state. He faces a possible death sentence.

On Monday evening, Ennahda announced that a security squad stormed Ghannouchi's home, and took him to an unknown destination. He was later interrogated without his lawyer president.

Later, the security forces stormed Ennahda's headquarters following a press conference by the party regarding the arrest of Ghannouchi. The forces closed the headquarters and banned meetings from taking place there in the future.

Since 11 February, the Tunisian authorities have carried out a campaign of arrests that included party leaders, two judges, a businessman, a lawyer and an activist.

Tunisian President Kais Saied denies that the arrests are politically motivated, however, the opposition accuses him of using the judiciary to prosecute his opponents.

