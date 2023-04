Pipers of Palestine: bagpipers lead scouts march for Eid in occupied West Bank

The sound of bagpipes fills the streets of Ramallah as Eid celebrations in the occupied West Bank kick off with a lively 'scouts march' featuring pipers, drummers, and baton twirling. Eid started in the West Bank, and most of the Middle East, on 20th April 2023, marking the end of Ramadan.