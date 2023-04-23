UK armed forces evacuate British diplomats from Sudan amid conflict

The UK armed forces have completed a complex and rapid evacuation of British diplomats and their families from Sudan, amid a significant escalation in violence and threats to embassy staff, said the country's premier on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

The move followed similar evacuations of US government personnel and Iraqi diplomats from the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

"I pay tribute to the commitment of our diplomats and bravery of the military personnel who carried out this difficult operation," Rishi Sunak said on Twitter.

"We are continuing to pursue every avenue to end the bloodshed in Sudan and ensure the safety of British nationals remaining in the country.

"I urge the parties to lay down their arms and implement an immediate humanitarian cease-fire to ensure civilians can leave conflict zones."

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also emphasized that the safety of British nationals is the "top priority" and that the UK is working to secure international support to end the violence in Sudan.

Ongoing clashes between rival military factions, the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces, have persisted despite a 72-hour cease-fire declared for the Muslim holiday of Eid.

There have been reports of explosions and fighting, particularly around the military headquarters and presidential palace in Khartoum on Sunday.

