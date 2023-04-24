Clashes between Sudanese military, RSF enter second week

Heavy fighting in Sudan between the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has entered a second week despite a temporary truce for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, reports Anadolu Agency.

At least 413 people have been killed and 3,551 others have been injured since April 15, when a conflict broke out in the capital Khartoum and other cities between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF, which the military had declared a rebel group.

In the last few months, a disagreement between the army and RSF over military security reform has turned into a hot conflict. The reform envisages the full participation of the RSF in the army, one of the main issues in the negotiation process carried out by international and regional parties for the transition to civilian and democratic rule.

The power struggle between army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander General Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemedti' Dagalo has brought the country to the brink of civil war. It comes after the country has grown increasingly unstable politically and economically following military coups in 2019 and 2021 and after public protests in 2018 over soaring living costs.

Explained: The power struggle behind fighting in Sudan

The RSF triggered the clashes on April 13 by sending a large contingent to a military base at Merowe Airport, around 436 kilometers (271 miles) north of Khartoum.

Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said al-Burhan, the country's de facto ruler who is chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, decided to declare the RSF an insurgent force against the state and dissolve it.

Below is a rundown of important developments since the beginning of the conflict.