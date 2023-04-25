France: Pro-Israel students disturb lecture by Palestine activist

Pro-Israel students caused chaos during a lecture presented by Palestinian-French lawyer Salah Hammouri at a French university.

The pro-Israel French students attacked Hammouri during the lecture, accusing him of "terrorism" and attacking Israel, with the chaos quickly turned into a fistfight between those present.

Hammouri was expelled from the occupation state last year as a result of his human rights advocacy work.

The United Nations considered the deportation of Palestinian-French lawyer Hammouri a war crime, since international law prohibits the deportation of protected residents from the occupied territories.

Pro-israel organisations in Europe are waging incitement campaigns against Hammouri, claiming he is linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which Hammouri has repeatedly denied.

Hammouri, a lawyer with the Palestinian human rights organisation Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, was arrested by Israeli Security Forces in March 2022 and placed under administrative detention without any charge or trial.

Born in occupied Jerusalem, he has a Palestinian father and a French mother.

