France: Pro-Israel students disturb lecture by Palestine activist

Salah Hammouri, French-Palestinian lawyer and field researcher at Palestinian NGO "Addameer (Conscience) for Prisoner Support and Human Rights", which supports political prisoners detained in Israel and in Palestinian prisons, and user of one of six devices reportedly hacked with NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, speaks before cameras at the offices of al-Haq Centre for Applied International Law in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on November 8, 2021. - An investigation by a European rights group published on November 8 found that Israeli-made Pegasus spyware was used to hack the phones of staff of Palestinian civil society groups targeted by Israel. The revelations by Frontline Defenders -- confirmed by Amnesty International and the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab -- mark the latest development in the widening controversy surrounding six prominent Palestinian groups designated as "terrorist" organisations by Israel's defence ministry last month. (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI / AFP) (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images)
Salah Hammouri, French-Palestinian lawyer and field researcher at Palestinian NGO 'Addameer' on November 8, 2021 [ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images]
Pro-Israel students caused chaos during a lecture presented by Palestinian-French lawyer Salah Hammouri at a French university.

The pro-Israel French students attacked Hammouri during the lecture, accusing him of "terrorism" and attacking Israel, with the chaos quickly turned into a fistfight between those present.

Hammouri was expelled from the occupation state last year as a result of his human rights advocacy work.

The United Nations considered the deportation of Palestinian-French lawyer Hammouri a war crime, since international law prohibits the deportation of protected residents from the occupied territories.

Pro-israel organisations in Europe are waging incitement campaigns against Hammouri, claiming he is linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which Hammouri has repeatedly denied.

Hammouri, a lawyer with the Palestinian human rights organisation Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, was arrested by Israeli Security Forces in March 2022 and placed under administrative detention without any charge or trial.

Born in occupied Jerusalem, he has a Palestinian father and a French mother.

