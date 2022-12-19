Portuguese / Spanish / English

UN rights office condemns Israel's deportation of Palestinian-French human rights defender

Salah Hammouri, French-Palestinian lawyer and field researcher at Palestinian NGO "Addameer (Conscience) for Prisoner Support and Human Rights", which supports political prisoners detained in Israel and in Palestinian prisons, and user of one of six devices reportedly hacked with NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, speaks before cameras at the offices of al-Haq Centre for Applied International Law in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on November 8, 2021. - An investigation by a European rights group published on November 8 found that Israeli-made Pegasus spyware was used to hack the phones of staff of Palestinian civil society groups targeted by Israel. The revelations by Frontline Defenders -- confirmed by Amnesty International and the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab -- mark the latest development in the widening controversy surrounding six prominent Palestinian groups designated as "terrorist" organisations by Israel's defence ministry last month. (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI / AFP) (Photo by ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images)
Salah Hammouri, French-Palestinian lawyer and field researcher at Palestinian NGO 'Addameer' on November 8, 2021 [ABBAS MOMANI/AFP via Getty Images]
The UN Human Rights Office on Monday condemned Israel's recent deportation of Palestinian-French human rights defender Salah Hammouri to France, reports Anadolu Agency.

"We are deeply concerned by the chilling message this sends to those working on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory," UN Human Rights spokesperson Jeremy Laurence said in a statement after the decision issued on Sunday.

The Human Rights Office said Israeli authorities revoked Hammouri's residency in occupied East Jerusalem based on a "breach of allegiance to the State of Israel."

Hammouri, a lawyer with the Palestinian human rights organisation Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, was arrested by Israeli Security Forces in March and placed under administrative detention without any charge or trial.

"International humanitarian law prohibits the deportation of protected persons from occupied territory and explicitly forbids compelling such persons to swear allegiance to the occupying power," said Lawrence.

"Deporting a protected person from occupied territory is a grave breach of the Fourth Geneva Convention, constituting a war crime."

The rights office said Hammouri's deportation highlights the vulnerable situation of Palestinians living in East Jerusalem, as the occupying country has granted them a revocable residency status under Israeli law.

"It also marks another serious deterioration in the situation for Palestinian human rights defenders," said Lawrence.

The UN Human Rights Office called on Israel to reverse the deportation order and to stop using such allegations to halt legitimate human rights work.

