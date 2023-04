Israel to deliver two satellites to Azerbaijan

Israel's defence industry enterprises will supply Azerbaijan with two satellites worth $120 million in total, Azerbaijan news outlet, Haqqin.az, reports.

This was reported by an Israeli journalist who accompanied Israel's Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, during his visit to Azerbaijan on Tuesday and Wednesday, and published an article on its results, citing the FM's office and a source in Israel's security forces.

Because of its geographical closeness to Iran, Israel considers Azerbaijan an important strategic ally in the region.

