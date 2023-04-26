Environmental activists from Turkiye receive 'Green Nobel' for first time

Sharks and seals are thriving in the seas around Turkiye's Izmir after a conservation project by a team of scientists and conservationists has protected marine life off the picturesque peninsula, by stopping illegal fishing and removing plastic waste. The team's efforts won them a Goldman Environmental Foundation prize - also known as the 'Green Nobel Prize' - marking the first time a project from Turkey has won the award.