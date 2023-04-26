France held over 43,000 people of foreign origin, irregular immigrants last year: Report

France arrested over 43,000 people of foreign origin, including irregular immigrants, last year and kept them in various detention centres, according to a report prepared by migrants' rights organisations and published on Wednesday. The report stressed that 60 per cent of them were on the Mayotte archipelago in the Indian Ocean, between Madagascar and the coast of Mozambique, Reuters reports.

In their joint report, Forum refugees, France terre d'asile, and three other well-known migrants' rights organisations stated that the French authorities detained 43,565 people of foreign origin and irregular immigrants in 2022, including Algerians (23.5 per cent), Albanians ( 11.6 per cent), Moroccans (8.9 per cent), Tunisians (8.2 per cent), Afghans (5.1 per cent) and Romanians (4.5 per cent).

The report said 94.1 per cent of them were men, 4.8 per cent were women and 0.6 per cent was children, accompanying their parent(s).

Just over a third of them (15,922 people) were held in administrative detention centres in France, while the majority (27.643 people) were held in overseas detention centres, particularly those on the Mayotte Islands, which alone housed nearly 60 per cent, according to the report.

The report noted that those detained were held for an average of 23 days, though some were held for three months and in deplorable conditions.

After the country's Interior Minister's instructions, the report said, most people were locked up for clearly "derisory reasons," such as "looking suspicious, spitting on the sidewalk, slowing down car traffic."

