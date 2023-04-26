Islamic Front: Jordan tribes will not stay silent over detention of MP

Secretary-General of the Islamic Action Front (IAF), Murad Al-Adaileh, yesterday warned that Jordanian tribes "will not stay silent over the detention" of Jordanian MP Imad Al-Adwan.

"Jordanian tribes will not stay silent over the detention of their son, and they clearly warn that the Israeli occupation will pay a high price for keeping him in prison," he told Al-Resalah newspaper.

He added: "The tribes do not accept oppression and will not be bound with the agreements [between Jordan and Israel]," stating that Al-Adwan is among the largest Jordanian tribes and its residence is not far from the borders with Israel.

"The occupation is mistaken if it decided to keep the MP in custody," he said, "as this will ignite a tribal tension and there would be a massive security escalation."

Al-Adaileh stated that the Israeli occupation "is heading for a battle that Jordan does not desire," stressing that "the Israeli behaviour is leading to such an inevitable battle on the Jordanians who will win this challenge."

Responding to Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen who said the Jordanian MP would be disciplined, saying: "I am telling Cohen and others that playing with Jordanian tribes is playing with fire, and his government and country will pay for this."

Al-Adwan, 35, is one of the youngest members of the Jordanian Parliament. He is a lawyer, with a master's degree in International Law, and is a member of the Palestine Committee in the Jordanian Parliament.

The National Committee for Jordanian Prisoners and Missing Persons condemned his detention, pointing out that there are currently 20 Jordanian prisoners in the Israeli occupation's prisons.

Jordan's Ambassador to Israel, Ghassan Majali, yesterday visited Al-Adwan and said was in good health and "was not subjected to any physical or psychological abuse."