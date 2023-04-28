Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel settler cuts dozens of olive trees in West Bank

April 28, 2023 at 8:36 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israel forces intervene Palestinians, attending the olive trees planting event on the region in Hebron, West Bank on January 20, 2023 [Mamoun Wazwaz - Anadolu Agency]
Israel forces intervene Palestinians, attending the olive trees planting event on the region in Hebron, West Bank on January 20, 2023 [Mamoun Wazwaz - Anadolu Agency]
 April 28, 2023 at 8:36 am

An Israeli settler yesterday cut down dozens of olive trees in the Palestinian village of Qaryut, south of Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank.

The head of the Qaryut village council, Nidal Al-Boom, said villagers were shocked to find 30 olive trees cut on their land in the Batisha area, south of Nablus.

Boom added that a settler named Korn has been cutting down trees, especially on land which Palestinians tend to in an effort to inflict losses on them and force them to leave their lands.

More than 122 olive trees were chopped by the same settler in a series of attacks in the area over the past month, Al-Boom said.

Israeli settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the occupied West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli occupation authorities.

READ: West Bank: hundreds of Jewish settlers attack Palestinian village in occupied territory

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments