Israel settler cuts dozens of olive trees in West Bank

An Israeli settler yesterday cut down dozens of olive trees in the Palestinian village of Qaryut, south of Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank.

The head of the Qaryut village council, Nidal Al-Boom, said villagers were shocked to find 30 olive trees cut on their land in the Batisha area, south of Nablus.

Boom added that a settler named Korn has been cutting down trees, especially on land which Palestinians tend to in an effort to inflict losses on them and force them to leave their lands.

More than 122 olive trees were chopped by the same settler in a series of attacks in the area over the past month, Al-Boom said.

Israeli settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the occupied West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli occupation authorities.

