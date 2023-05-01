Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel court extends detention of Jordanian lawmaker for 8 days

May 1, 2023
Jordanian member of parliament Imad Al-Adwan [Twitter]
An Israeli court yesterday extended the detention of Jordanian member of parliament Imad Al-Adwan for eight days.

Adwan's lawyer, Jawad Boulos, told local media that the decision was made by the Ofer military court.

Thirty-five-year-old Adwan was arrested on Tuesday by the Israeli authorities for allegedly smuggling weapons and gold to the occupied West Bank through the King Hussein Bridge, known by the Israeli government as the "Allenby" water crossing. The bridge links between the Palestinian territories and Jordan.

The Jordanian ambassador to Israel, Ghassan Majali, was also reported to have met with Adwan to ensure he was given his "legal rights and receiving humane treatment in Israeli prisons." Adwan is Jordan's youngest parliamentarian.

