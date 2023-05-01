Israel fires army officer for 'protesting in uniform'

An Israeli army officer was dismissed yesterday from his command position after participating in a political protest in uniform.

Hebrew Channel 14 identified the officer as a major, adding that he was spotted on television participating in a pro-government reforms rally on Thursday.

The channel quoted military sources as saying that the officer was "stripped of his command authorities," adding that his act was "violating all the army orders."

Thousands of right-wing Israelis took to the streets on Thursday, in support of the Israeli government's judicial reforms which were recently announced by the country's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his justice minister, Yariv Levin.

