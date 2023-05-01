Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli fire in West Bank

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Monday, reports Anadolu Agency.

Israeli forces stormed the Aqabat Jaber refugee camp near the city of Jericho.

A ministry statement said Jibril al-Leda, 17, was shot in the head and killed.

The ministry said six other Palestinians were injured, three seriously, by Israeli fire.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Sixteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

