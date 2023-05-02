Algeria resigns Inter-Parliamentary Union presidency in protest at Israel's membership

The Algerian Parliament announced on Sunday the resignation of its deputy speaker, Mondher Boudin MP, from the presidency of the Advisory Group for Combating Terrorism in the Inter-Parliamentary Union in protest at Israel's membership of the group. The move was said to be in support of the Palestinian cause.

The parliament pointed out that Algeria, represented by Boudin, was elected to the role during the 146th General Assembly meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union held in Manama on 13 March. However, after the nomination, new members were approved by the General Assembly including Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, Mexico, Iran, India, Sweden and Israel.

According to the official statement, following this development and after extensive consultations and in line with Algeria's firm positions on just causes around the world, foremost of which is the Palestinian issue, the House of Representatives represented by Boudin decided to withdraw from the group's presidency.

