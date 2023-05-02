Gantz: No progress in talks over Israel judicial overhaul

Leader of Israel's National Unity Party, Benny Gantz, said yesterday that there has been no progress in talks launched to reach an agreement on planned judicial overhaul, local media reported.

The talks are being hosted and mediated by Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Both sides of the talks blame each other for the stalemate.

"The negotiations aren't progressing at all on any issue, particularly not that of the Judicial Selection Committee," Gantz said at his party's faction meeting in the Knesset.

"We will not allow politicians to control the appointment of judges because this amounts to political judges," Gantz said, vowing his party will not compromise on that issue, referring to the government's effort to assert its control over the selection of judges.

Gantz stressed that the negotiations cannot continue indefinitely, although he did not put a deadline on them.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Yair Lapid said: "From our perspective, we will do everything in our power to make sure that Israel remains a vibrant democracy, … independent judicial system – yes, independent judicial system."

"In short – a state that the United States can continue proudly calling a friend and ally."

READ: Israel Gov't, opposition hold talks on judicial overhaul