Israeli forces attack Palestinians following death of hunger striker

Israeli occupation forces yesterday attacked Palestinians who came out to the streets following the death of hunger strike prisoner Khader Adnan in Israel's jails.

Local sources told the media that Israeli soldiers fired bullets, tear gas and sound bombs at Palestinians and their homes in the West Bank's occupied city of Bethlehem. No injuries were reported.

Forty-five-year-old father of nine, Adnan started his hunger strike on 5 February following his unjustified detention by the Israeli occupation. Adnan also "refused to undergo medical examinations and receive medical treatment," the Israeli Prison Services (IPS) said.

Adnan was a resident of the northern West Bank city of Jenin. He has been arrested by the Israeli occupation 13 times, spending a total of eight years behind bars, and launching hunger strikes five times. The first lasted 25 days, the second 67 days, the third 58 days.

He went on a hunger strike for the fourth time in 2018 to protest against his administrative detention – detention without charge or trial – and his strike continued for 54 days. In 2021, he spent 25 days on hunger strike.

Adnan was announced dead by Israeli authorities yesterday morning after 86 days on hunger strike in protest against his illegal administrative detention.