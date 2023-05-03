PKK supporters attack Turkish voters in France

A child was injured when armed supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militant group assaulted Turkish citizens in southern France as they were trying to vote on Monday, Anadolu news agency reported citing diplomatic sources.

A video shared on social media showed the assault, where PKK supporters armed with sticks attacked Turkish citizens, including women and children, waiting in line for their turn to cast their vote in the port city of Marseille.

The sources noted that security forces, the Turkish Embassy in Paris and the Marseille Consulate are taking measures to ensure Turks' safety at the polls.

Turkiye's Ambassador to France, Ali Onaner, visited the site yesterday morning, the sources said.

Some 3.41 million Turkish expatriates in 73 countries are casting their votes in the presidential and parliamentary elections that will be held in the country on 14 May.

