The Palestinian cause and Argentina’s ‘equidistant’ policy

Although geographically distant, Argentina has a history of solidarity with Palestine. Before the approval of the UN Partition Plan for Palestine in 1947, the South American country was a contender as a possible location for a "national home for the Jews". This idea appeared in Theodor Herzl's The Jewish State published in 1896. Argentina was identified as one of the options for the Zionist project, along with Palestine, due to the fertility of its lands and its small population at that time.

According to the Zionist ideologue, Argentina was "one of the most fertile countries in the world, [that] extends over a vast area, has a sparse population, and a mild climate." Herzl believed that, "The Argentine Republic would derive considerable benefit from the cession of a portion of its territory to us." He did, however, note that, "The present infiltration of Jews has certainly produced some discontent, and it would be necessary to clarify to the Republic the intrinsic difference of our new movement."

