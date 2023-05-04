Israeli forces murder 3 Palestinians in Nablus

Israeli occupation forces this morning murdered three Palestinian youths in the Al Yasmina neighbourhood of the Old City of Nablus in the north of occupied West Bank, local sources reported.

"Three Palestinians were martyred this morning in an Israeli aggression on the city of Nablus," the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) named the martyrs as; Hassan Katnani, Muath Al Masri and Ibrahim Jaber.

The PRC also said that 14 Palestinians were wounded, including four who were shot with live bullets. In addition, it said, 154 people – including school children – suffered from breathing problems due the use of tear gas.

Eyewitnesses from Nablus told local media that occupation forces used a drone to kill the Palestinians.

Israel claimed that these were the "terrorists" who killed three Israelis in the occupied Jordan Valley in early April, adding that 200 soldiers had taken part in the "operation".

All Palestinian factions condemned the killing of Palestinians, describing it as "cold-blooded murder."

In separate statements, the Palestinian factions pledged to "continue resistance against the Israeli occupation until the liberation of all the land of Palestine."

READ: Israeli forces attack Palestinians following death of hunger striker