Portuguese / Spanish / English

Syria return to Arab League possible: Secretary-General

May 4, 2023 at 1:50 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Middle East, News, Syria
KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT - JANUARY 30: Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Kuwait's Foreign Minister Ahmed Nasser al-Mohammed al-Sabah (not seen) hold a joint press conference following a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Arab League states in Kuwait City on January 30, 2022. ( Jaber Abdulkhaleg - Anadolu Agency )
Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Kuwait City on 30 January 2022 [Jaber Abdulkhaleg/Anadolu Agency]
 May 4, 2023 at 1:50 pm

The Secretary-General of the Arab League said Syria's return to the organisation is possible before its upcoming summit in Riyadh on 19 May, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Speaking to Egypt's El-Sharq TV on Wednesday, Aboul Gheit said "there is a specific legal context in the Arab League Charter for Syria's reinstatement into the Arab League.

"It is within the right of a state or a group of states to request a discussion about the issue of Syria's re-admission to its position in the Arab League, particularly since Syria was not expelled from the League, but rather had its membership suspended," he said.

Gheit added that only a "major event" could lead to the delay of Syria's return to the League, but did not elaborate any further.

Syria was suspended from the 22-state League in 2011 over the regime's crackdown on protests, which led to a civil war. But several Arab capitals have mended ties with Damascus in recent years.

READ: US says deepening ties between Iran, Syria government should be of concern to the world

Categories
AfricaEgyptMiddle EastNewsSyria
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments