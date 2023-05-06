Portuguese / Spanish / English

Extremist Jewish settlers attempt to perform animal sacrifice at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli police take measures as far-right Jewish settlers raid the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem on April 11, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
Five extremist Jewish settlers on Friday attempted to perform ritual animal sacrifice at Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark the second Jewish Passover, Al-Watan Voice reported.

A group of Palestinian activists monitoring settler violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque said they saw the five extremist settlers carrying a goat and heading to the Iron Gate of the Muslim holy site.

They also shared that the Israeli occupation police prevented them from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to the activists, the settlers belong to the extremist Jewish settler group, Temple Mount.

In April of last year, six settlers from this group, The Times of Israel disclosed, attempted to bring a goat to Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Jewish Passover holiday.
The group offers cash prizes to anyone performing an animal sacrifice at Al-Aqsa Mosque or who is arrested while trying to do so.

