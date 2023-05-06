Sudan's communication network stops services

Due to problems resulting from the ongoing war between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Sudan's telecommunication networks have halted services.

Internet services are scarcely accessible to the residents of Khartoum, the centre of the fighting, and the Sudanese are facing difficulties communicating through the main telecommunications networks, news agencies reported on Friday.

Due to repeated power outages and fuel shortages, the telecommunications sector in Sudan has faced trouble providing services to subscribers since the start of the conflict.

Sudan's network MTN, a private sector firm, announced on Friday that it had to suspend all services provided to subscribers in Khartoum because of power outages at its facilities.

MTN wrote on Facebook: "The generators' fuel could not be transported due to the current circumstances. We appeal to the concerned authorities to find urgent solutions. Our respected customers, we apologise to you and tell you that our services will be unstable in some areas across the country."

Since the middle of April, the Sudanese army and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas have been fighting, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict. Each side appears to be battling for control of territory in the capital ahead of any possible negotiations, though the leaders of both factions have shown little public willingness to hold talks.

