Turkish expatriates in Ukraine vote in critical election amid ongoing war

Turkish citizens living in Ukraine headed to the polls amidst the ongoing war in order to vote in one of the most critical presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled to take place in Turkiye on 14 May.
May 6, 2023 at 11:59 am
May 6, 2023 at 11:59 am

 

