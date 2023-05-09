Erdogan vows to end terrorism in northern Iraq and Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to "drain the swamp of terrorism" in northern Iraq and Syria. Erdogan stressed his country's determination to eliminate terrorism in Turkiye's neighbouring countries.

"We will resolutely continue our battle against terrorist organisations and the forces behind them," he insisted. "We will completely drain the swamp of terrorism in northern Iraq and Syria, just as we are about to dry it up inside our land."

Erdogan stressed that Turkish military operations beyond the country's borders have not ended and that they are just waiting for the right time. He pointed out that Turkiye's destruction of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) hideouts in Iraq's Qandil Mountain is imminent.

Turkiye and some other countries have designated the PKK as a terrorist organisation, and Ankara is carrying out operations against the group. The PKK is active in several countries in the region, including Syria, Iraq and Iran.

READ: Iraqi court sentences police officer to death for murder of government adviser