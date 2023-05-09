Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemns Israel airstrikes on Gaza killing 13 Palestinians

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), on Tuesday, strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip, Anadolu News Agency reports.

At least 13 Palestinians were killed and 20 others injured in Israeli air raids on the coastal territory early Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry. The fatalities included four children and four women.

"This heinous crime is another manifestation of the brutal Israeli military aggression against the Palestinians in flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law and with full impunity," the OIC said in a statement.

The Jeddah-based organisation held Israel fully responsible for the repercussions "of these continuous crimes, attacks and organised state terrorism that have undermined security and stability in the region."

The pan-Islamic grouping called on the international community "to assume its responsibilities in providing international protection for the Palestinian people and to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for all its crimes and violations against the Palestinian people, their land and their sanctities."

Palestinian factions in Gaza have vowed to retaliate against the Israeli airstrikes that killed three top military commanders from the Islamic Jihad group.

Several countries and regional bodies have condemned the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, including Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye and the Arab League.

At least 123 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Nineteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

