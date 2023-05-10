Israel issues demolition and stop-work orders in occupied Hebron

The Israeli occupation authorities issued several demolition orders on Tuesday, and ordered work to be stopped on other building projects in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron. The stop-work order included a school in the village of Maeen in Masafer Yatta, on the southern outskirts of the city.

Activist Fuad La'mour said that the Israeli occupation authorities issued a demolition order for a 150-sq metre house owned by Raed Abu Arram. The Israeli occupation forces also demolished a shop in the village of Al-Zueidein, east of Yatta. On Wednesday morning, the Israeli occupation forces demolished a shop selling construction materials owned by Abdul Rahman Tu'eimat in the same village.

Meanwhile, settlers from the illegal Israeli settlement of Karmael assaulted a Palestinian resident, bruising him badly. The settlers were protected by the Israeli occupation forces. They also chased Palestinian farmers, preventing them from grazing their sheep.

La'mour called for the international community to intervene and protect the Palestinians from such daily Israeli attacks.

