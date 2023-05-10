Israeli army shot settler near Hebron, believing she was Palestinian

Israeli soldiers, on Tuesday, shot an Israeli female settler near Hebron, in the southern occupied West Bank, believing she was a Palestinian.

The army said, in a statement posted on Twitter, that "a Palestinian woman was neutralised at a military checkpoint south of Hebron while she was trying to carry out an attack," without causing any Israeli casualties.

However, Israeli media outlets said the shot woman was a mentally ill Jewish woman.

