Israel attacked Gaza, so it should end its offensive, Palestinian faction tells Egypt

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine said yesterday that it has told Egypt that Israel had started the latest "aggression" on the besieged Gaza Strip and so it should be the party to stop it. The faction added that it welcomed the Egyptian efforts to stop the Israeli offensive.

Since dawn on Tuesday, Israeli warplanes have launched a series of attacks on separate areas of the besieged enclave, including sites alleged to be used by resistance groups, as well as agricultural land.

In response, the resistance groups launched barrages of rockets towards Israeli cities and settlements on Wednesday.

The Joint Operations Room of the Resistance Factions in the Gaza Strip announced "Operation Revenge of the Free People". According to its statement, the strikes were a response to Israel's assassination of three leaders of the Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad movement.

