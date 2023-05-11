Israeli occupation uproots 600 olive trees in Hebron

Israeli occupation forces uprooted on Wednesday 600 olive trees in the Palestinian city of Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank, Safa news agency reported.

Local sources told Safa that the Israeli occupation forces also damaged a water tanker and demolished tents used by the farmers from the Fatafteh and Thebayneh families.

The sources said that the targeted farms were located in the area of Al Hardash Mountain in Tarqomia, noting that was an introduction to the expropriation of the Palestinian farms for the expansion of two Israeli Jewish settlements in the area.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation confiscated a digger owned by Kayed Jabarin, who was digging to install pipes to be used for irrigating farms in Masafer Yatta, also in Hebron.

At the same time, the Israeli occupation forces detained member of Hebron's municipality, Tamer al Atrash, while he was entering the old municipal building, which Israel plans to demolish.

Last week, the Israeli occupation forces attacked female member of the municipality, Liane Abu Esha, while she was entering the building.

