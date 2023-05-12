Turkiye Airlines to order nearly 600 planes

The national flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, will order nearly 600 aircraft in the next decade, according to the Airline's Board and Executive Committee Chairman, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Speaking at an event to unveil Turkish Airlines' renewed in-flight dining menus on Thursday, Ahmet Bolat disclosed that approximately 400 new orders will be for narrow-body aircraft and 200 for wide-body planes.

Bolat noted that the number of aircraft will increase to 425 by the end of this year, up from the current figure of 414.

Furthermore, Bolat emphasised that the company aims to increase its passenger numbers by 7.4 per cent to 170 million in the next decade.

Turkish Airlines will also offer free internet to all passengers on board, the Chairman added.

OPINION: Jet orders boom as airlines fear shortage