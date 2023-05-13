Palestine resistance fires rockets towards occupied Jerusalem

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad in Palestine, confirmed on Friday that it fired two rockets towards occupied Jerusalem, according to a statement sent to mass media.

In the statement, Al-Quds Brigades stated that it was the first time it fired rockets towards the occupied city, in response to the continuous Israeli bombing of Gaza: "We expanded the range of our fire due to the continuous Israeli bombing of Gaza, as well as in response to the Israeli assassination of resistance leaders."

While the Israeli army did not immediately comment, Israeli media confirmed the rocket's launch and reported that rocket sirens sounded in the town of Beit Shemesh and elsewhere.

Israeli media also disclosed that explosions could be heard in Jerusalem, noting that they might have resulted from Israeli defence systems.

