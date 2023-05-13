UNHCR: 60,000 refugees flee Sudan to Chad

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) announced on Friday that the number of refugees fleeing Sudan to Chad has risen to 60,000.

UNHCR Spokesperson Olga Sarrado told a Geneva press briefing that the data from the UNHCR's online portal, which is dedicated to monitoring those displaced from Sudan, showed that the total number of arrivals in Chad reached 60,000 refugees.

Nearly 90 per cent of the new arrivals are women and children, Sarrado shared, with one-fifth of the young children being malnourished.

The total number of people fleeing Sudan to neighbouring countries, including Egypt, Chad, Ethiopia and the Central African Republic, reached more than 153,200 refugees.

Since 15 April, Sudan has witnessed battles between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, resulting in large numbers of deaths and wounded, as well as difficult humanitarian conditions.

