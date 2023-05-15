2023 is Palestine Book Awards' most successful year 

In what has become the Palestine Book Awards' most successful year, more than 55 books have been submitted for consideration for this year's prestigious honours.

Now in its twelfth year, the Palestine Book Awards is continuing to grow and attract new and established talent who are all vying to win an accolade.

Seven judges will now read the entries and select the shortlist of books before the winners are announced in November.

Keep an eye on the PBA website for more details and for details of which books have been shortlisted.

No more nominations are being accepted for the 2023 Awards and anyone wishing to submit a new publication is requested to wait until entries open for the Palestine Book Awards 2024 early next year. We will then be accepting entries of books released in English between June 2023 and May 2024 on the subject of Palestine.

