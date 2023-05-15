Children in Gaza: life under Israel's bombs

Israel's latest bombardment of Gaza killed at least 6 children. The constant fear of attack and reality of friends and family dying in the strikes has a huge impact on the mental wellbeing of Gaza's children, with 9 in 10 experiencing trauma related issues, while the 16-year siege of Gaza has meant access to education and mental health provisions is poor.
