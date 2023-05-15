Portuguese / Spanish / English

Children in Gaza: life under Israel's bombs

Israel's latest bombardment of Gaza killed at least 6 children. The constant fear of attack and reality of friends and family dying in the strikes has a huge impact on the mental wellbeing of Gaza's children, with 9 in 10 experiencing trauma related issues, while the 16-year siege of Gaza has meant access to education and mental health provisions is poor.
May 15, 2023 at 3:19 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
May 15, 2023 at 3:19 pm

READ: Gaza: Israel confesses to intentionally killing children to pressure resistance

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2023 are now open
Show Comments