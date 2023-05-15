Hamas chief: Occupation failed to impose new equations

Head of Hamas' Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh said yesterday that the Israeli occupation failed to impose a new equation thanks to the "wise running of the battle by the Joint Room of the Palestinian Resistance Factions."

In a statement commenting on the latest Israeli offensive on Gaza, Haniyeh said: "The Joint Room of the Palestinian Resistance Factions ran the battle against the occupation wisely and crushed its arrogance."

The Israeli occupation called its offensive 'Operation Shield and Arrow', while the Palestinian resistance called its defence efforts 'Operation Revenge of the Free'.

Haniyeh stated that the Israeli occupation attempted to divide the Palestinian resistance factions, referring to Tel Aviv's message to Hamas through Egypt that it should not get involved in the battle.

The top Hamas leader saluted all the Palestinian resistance factions, mainly Al-Quds Brigades – the military wing of the Islamic Jihad in Palestine, which spearheaded the battle.

"It had a very effective role in the defeat of the Israeli occupation as part of the Joint Room," he said.

At the same time, he mourned the Palestinians who were killed during the Israeli offensive, including the leaders of Al-Quds Brigades.

Referring to the large number of women and children killed during the offensive, Haniyeh reiterated that the Israeli occupation "committed war crimes against the Palestinians and its leaders must be prosecuted."

He thanked the Arab and Muslim nations, as well as the foreign activists who showed a great deal of solidarity with the Palestinians during the offensive.

Concluding his statement, he thanked the mediators who played a key role in ending the "brutal Israeli aggression on the unarmed people of Gaza."

READ: Hamas chief discusses Gaza attacks with Iran FM