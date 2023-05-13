Hamas chief discusses Gaza attacks with Iran FM

Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh discussed the ongoing Israeli offensive on the besieged Gaza Strip with Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday.

This came in a telephone call made by Ami-Abdollahian to Haniyeh through which the former conveyed the solidarity of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi with the Palestinian people and resistance.

The Hamas chief thanked the senior Iranian official for the call, commending the Islamic Republic's unswerving support for the Palestinian people, while holding the Israeli occupation accountable for the consequences of the assassinations of Palestinian leaders and civilians.

Gaza has been under Israeli attacks for five consecutive days. The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza disclosed that 33 Palestinians have been killed and 147 wounded, including women and children.

