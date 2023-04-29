Haniyeh accepts invitation to meet Iran leadership

Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh has accepted an invitation to visit Tehran by Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Hamas revealed on Friday.

The Iranian official and Haniyeh via telephone discussed the latest developments of the Palestinian situation.

During the phone call, the Iranian official praised the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and the resistance.

Abdollahian also reaffirmed the centrality of the issue of Jerusalem and that the Islamic Republic of Iran: "Condemns the Israeli occupation's violations and practices against the Palestinian people."

Haniyeh briefed him on the crimes perpetrated by the Israeli occupation authorities in occupied Jerusalem and the West Bank, and the illegal siege imposed on the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas chief thanked the top Iranian diplomat for the phone call, expressing his intention to visit Iran in the near future.

