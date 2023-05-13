Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel continues pounding Gaza as ceasefire talks fail

May 13, 2023 at 10:54 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Smoke rises after the building belonging to Palestinian Taha family in Jabalia Camp hit by Israeli forces in Gaza City, Gaza on May 12, 2023 [Ali Jadallah - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli occupation fighters have carried out six airstrikes across the besieged Gaza Strip since early Saturday morning as ceasefire talks stall.

Following a security assessment on Friday evening, Israeli security officials recommended the end of the Israeli offensive on Gaza.

The security assessment came after 13 hours of calm, without rocket fire from Gaza nor airstrikes and artillery shelling by Israel.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, Mossad Chief David Barnea, Benjamin Netanyahu's military-secretary Avi Gil, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and others took part in the assessment.

However, following reports about the failure of ceasefire talks, Israel decided to continue its offensive.

Amidst a news blackout about the ceasefire talks, a senior Islamic Jihad official told Al Mayadeen TV: "There is no need to refer to leaked information about the ceasefire agreement. The Palestinian factions will decide when this battle ends."

