Saudi prevents residents from entering Makkah without a permit

Starting today, residents in Saudi Arabia who do not have a permit will not be allowed to enter Makkah, the Saudi General Security said.

It noted in a statement that this comes in implementation of the Hajj regulations, which requires residents wishing to enter Makkah to obtain a permit to do so from the concerned authorities.

The General Security confirmed that the guidelines regulating Hajj this year will be applied and vehicles and residents will be asked to return if they make the journey without the necessary permits.

Those who have an entry permit to work in the holy sites issued by the concerned authority, a resident ID issued by Makkah, a Umrah permit, or a Hajj permit will be allowed entry.

According to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, seven million pilgrims performed Umrah during 2022.

The kingdom is working to implement the Hajj and Umrah policy system in accordance with its Vision 2030 initiative, which is based on three themes: a vibrant society, a thriving economy and an ambitious nation.

READ: Saudi delegation arrives in Libya to discuss reopening the kingdoms embassy