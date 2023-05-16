Egypt, Norway sign pact to explore exporting renewable energy to Europe

Egypt and Norway, on Monday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore exports of renewable energy to Europe via Italy, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The pact was signed between the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) and the Norwegian renewable energy company, Scatec, in the presence of Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, along with other Egyptian officials, a statement by Madbouly's office said.

The statement quoted Egyptian Electricity Minister, Mohamed Shaker, as saying that the pact comes in the framework of enhancing cooperation between Egypt and the European Union in the field of renewable energy.

According to the agreement, both sides will start looking into a project to export renewable energy to Europe via Italy, to connect Egypt's grid with Europe with a capacity of 3 gigawatts.

Egypt has made several steps to position itself as a regional energy hub through importing energy, then re-exporting it, including natural gas, electricity and electricity produced from renewable energy.

READ: Egypt workers call to expel Israel envoy, end trade deal