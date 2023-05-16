GCC military official discusses military issues in Bahrain, Saudi

A Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) senior military official yesterday held meetings in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia where he discussed issues related to the common Gulf military interest, the GCC said in a statement.

Lieutenant General Theyab Bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Chief of Staff of the Bahrain Defence Force, met with Major General Isa Bin Rashid Al Mohannadi, assistant secretary for military affairs in the Secretariat General of the GCC.

During the meeting, the two reviewed topics of mutual interest and ways to enhance cooperation between the armed forces of GCC member states, according to the statement.

After his visit to Bahrain, Al-Mohannadi left for Saudi Arabia and met with officials at the Secure Communications Office in Dhahran.

The GCC's statement indicated that the director of the Secured Communications Office in Saudi Arabia gave a general overview and a full explanation of the office's tasks and its most important work, which serve the interest of the joint Gulf military work.

Gulf countries have joint forces of mechanised infantry, which consist of a 5,000-strong infantry brigade with support units that include armoured vehicles, artillery and combat support elements. Their personnel come from the six GCC countries.