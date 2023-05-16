Montenegro signs $22m deal for arms from Israel's Elbit Systems

Israel and Montenegro yesterday signed an arms' deal worth $22 million at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, the Times of Israel has reported.

Israel's Elbit Systems, a company which sells weapons to the Israeli military used in attacks on Palestinians, will supply mortar systems that can be mounted on armoured vehicles, as well as theiron dome training of soldiers and officers at the Elbit-IMI Academy in the occupation state.

The deal was approved by Defence Ministry Director-General Eyal Zamir and signed by SIBAT General Yair Kulas and Montenegro's Defence Ministry logistics director Vladan Martic. It is the third such deal signed between the two countries. The first was signed in 2019 for a $35 million contract to provide the Balkan nation with Elbit's Remote Control Weapon Stations.

"This marks the third agreement with our partners in Montenegro since bolstering our defence relations in 2019 and is a great expression of confidence in the Israeli defence industry," said Kulas. "Montenegro is a partner and ally of Israel and faces complex security challenges like other European countries. Israeli defence industries are able to provide them with technological solutions of the highest standard."

The general manager of Elbit Systems' Land Division, Yehuda Vered, added: "Elbit Systems is proud to take part in partnership between Israel and Montenegro. Elbit's solutions provide the optimal response to the growing needs in Europe. We are committed to providing both products and professional service at the highest level to our partners and customers."

Israel established diplomatic relations with the Republic of Montenegro in July 2006, after the Balkan country was admitted to the UN as a member state. Montenegro formally became a member of NATO in June 2017.

READ: Israel Netanyahu says Jerusalem Flag March to go as planned