Portuguese / Spanish / English

Millions of children still facing dire conditions 100 days after Turkiye-Syria quakes: UNICEF

May 18, 2023 at 10:04 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, International Organisations, Middle East, News, Syria, Turkey, UN, UNICEF
Turkish Red Crescent volunteers dance with earthquake survivor children at the container city after devastating earthquakes hit multiple provinces of Turkiye including on March 30, 2023 [Hilmi Tunahan Karakaya - Anadolu Agency]
Turkish Red Crescent volunteers dance with earthquake survivor children at the container city after devastating earthquakes hit multiple provinces of Turkiye including on March 30, 2023 [Hilmi Tunahan Karakaya - Anadolu Agency]
 May 18, 2023 at 10:04 pm

More than six million boys and girls in Turkiye and Syria are still struggling to cope, 100 days after the deadly earthquakes that hit both countries, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) reports.

According to the report, 2.5 million children in Turkiye, and another 3.7 million in neighbouring Syria, need continued humanitarian assistance, the UN agency said, appealing for greater support for affected families.

"In the aftermath of the earthquakes, children in both countries have experienced unimaginable loss and grief," said UNICEF Executive Director, Catherine Russell, who visited both countries just weeks after the double disaster.

"The earthquakes struck areas where many families were already incredibly vulnerable. Children have lost family and loved ones, and seen their homes, schools and communities devastated and their entire lives turned upside down," she added.

UNICEF estimated that 51,000 children under the age of five are likely to suffer from moderate and severe acute malnutrition, and 76,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women need treatment for acute malnutrition.

READ: Turkiye earthquake survivor shares first-hand experience in UN address

Categories
Europe & RussiaInternational OrganisationsMiddle EastNewsSyriaTurkeyUNUNICEF
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments