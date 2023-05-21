Bahrain to resume diplomatic representation with Lebanon

Bahrain's foreign ministry will resume diplomatic representation with Lebanon by exchanging ambassadors, the state news agency said on Saturday, Reuters reports.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and other Arab Gulf countries expelled Lebanon's envoys in October 2021 in response to critical comments made by a Lebanese minister about the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati welcomed Bahrain's decision. "We appreciate this decision and welcome it in the context of the brotherly relations between the two countries," he added in a statement.

