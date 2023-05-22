Israel kills three more Palestinians in occupied West Bank

The Israeli occupation forces shot dead three more Palestinians on Monday morning during raids in Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

Palestinian medical sources identified the three as Fathi Jihad Rizq, 30, Abdullah Yousef Abu Hamdan, 24, and Mohammad Bilal Zaytoun, 32. According to the sources, six other Palestinians were wounded during the violent raid, one of them seriously.

Witnesses said that a large number of the Israeli occupation forces raided the camp in the early hours and snipers were deployed on rooftops. Fighting broke out between armed residents and the soldiers, during which the three men were killed and the others were wounded.

The Israeli forces broke into several Palestinian homes in the refugee camp, and searched and ransacked them. They then blew up one house belonging to the Abu Shalal family, injuring a young boy and girl with shrapnel and causing damage to nearby homes.

The Israeli army has killed or caused the death of 156 Palestinians since the start of the year, among them 26 children. The figure covers both the occupied West Bank (120) and the Gaza Strip (36).

